Police identify victim in fatal Niagara Falls stabbing

A 19-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a stabbing near 16th Street and Weston Avenue in Niagara Falls, city officials said.

The victim was identified as Xavier Travis of Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the area at about 10 p.m. for the report of a large group fighting and a man on the ground bleeding, according to a news release from the city's public information officer.

Officers arrived to find Travis on the ground suffering from a stab wound. Ambulance personnel and firefighters treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The case is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 286-4553.

