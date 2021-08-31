Police identify victim in Delaware Park homicide

Buffalo police released the name of the man fatally shot in Delaware Park Monday night.

Joel Northrup, 26, of Kenmore, was killed on a basketball court on the Parkside Avenue side of the park at about 7:10 p.m.

He is the 53rd homicide victim of the year in the City of Buffalo and it came a day after the city's 52nd homicide, which took place at a backyard party on Montana Avenue early Sunday.

Mayor Byron Brown, speaking to reporters, said Northrup was playing basketball and was shot three times in front of "dozens and dozens" of witnesses. A handful of people have spoken to investigators but more witnesses are being sought, police said.

"We know there are people in the community that saw this. We know there are people who know who this individual is. We cannot allow this type of behavior to continue in this community," Brown said. "It puts everyone at risk. It puts us at risk in every part of the city and region that we live in when individuals engage in this kind of horrific and reckless, senseless behavior."

Police have not made an arrest in either case.

As of Monday night, police had not yet recovered the gun used in the park shooting, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.