A Buffalo man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning outside 33 Speakeasy Grill and later died at Erie County Medical Center, according to Cheektowaga police.

Police identified the victim as DeAngelo Williams, 24, in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the parking lot of 3455 Genesee St. after a report of a fight involving 20 people and possible gunshots, Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian J. Gould said. Police found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and began emergency treatment until paramedics arrived, the report said.

Police have been called multiple times recently to 33 Speakeasy Grill, a bar-restaurant near Union Road. Cheektowaga Police Capt. Brian Coons said Wednesday afternoon that officers have been called to the establishment four times in the last two months and several more times in the last year, mostly for noise complaints and fighting outside the bar-restaurant. Coons added that the Cheektowaga Police Department has set up regular checkpoints nearby due to its reputation as a trouble spot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The police department has been working with town officials, the New York State Liquor Authority and 33 Speakeasy's owners to curb the late-night activity, Coons said. The captain added that actions against the business stemming from the incident Wednesday morning would be levied by the State Liquor Authority.

33 Speakeasy Grill representatives posted an apology on Facebook late Wednesday morning.

"We are truly sorry for the events that occurred here last night," the post read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We are doing everything we can and working with Cheektowaga police department."

A manager who responded to a phone call Wednesday said the bar-restaurant's owners were working with detectives and not yet ready to offer public comment.

Cheektowaga detectives were working Wednesday to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Justin Haag at 716-686-7457 or send a confidential text to TIP411 (847411) and start your message with CPDNY. Anonymous tips may be left at cpdny.org.