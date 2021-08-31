Police identify pedestrian killed Saturday in Lockport

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the pedestrian killed Saturday night in Lockport.
Osmer Perez-Joaquin, 26, of Mexico, was struck by a vehicle at 11:18 p.m. on Slayton Settlement Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
Perez-Joaquin died at the scene.
The initial investigation found Perez-Joaquin entered the path of a westbound vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured and was cooperating in the investigation, the Sheriff's Office previously said.
The investigation continues.
