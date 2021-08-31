 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify pedestrian killed Saturday in Lockport
0 comments

Police identify pedestrian killed Saturday in Lockport

Support this work for $1 a month

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the pedestrian killed Saturday night in Lockport.

Osmer Perez-Joaquin, 26, of Mexico, was struck by a vehicle at 11:18 p.m. on Slayton Settlement Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

Perez-Joaquin died at the scene.

The initial investigation found Perez-Joaquin entered the path of a westbound vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured and was cooperating in the investigation, the Sheriff's Office previously said.

The investigation continues.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bodycam footage shows rescue of occupants leaping from burning house

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News