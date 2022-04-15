 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify man they say jumped from roof to evade arrest

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police released the name of the man who jumped off a garage roof to evade capture on Thursday morning.

Victor Cramer-Williams, 27, of Buffalo, was subdued with a Taser. He was taken into custody by Buffalo police and U.S. Marshals at about 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets in the Elmwood Bryant neighborhood, police said.

Officers also recovered a loaded handgun.

Cramer-Williams was taken to Erie County Medical Center for the leg injury he suffered jumping from the roof.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, according to police.

He also was being held on an indictment warrant out of Niagara County charging him with first-degree rape, police said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

French election: Macron, Le Pen rally at opposite ends of France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News