Police identify man they say jumped from roof to evade arrest

Buffalo police released the name of the man who jumped off a garage roof to evade capture on Thursday morning.
Victor Cramer-Williams, 27, of Buffalo, was subdued with a Taser. He was taken into custody by Buffalo police and U.S. Marshals at about 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets in the Elmwood Bryant neighborhood, police said.
Officers also recovered a loaded handgun.
Cramer-Williams was taken to Erie County Medical Center for the leg injury he suffered jumping from the roof.
He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, according to police.
He also was being held on an indictment warrant out of Niagara County charging him with first-degree rape, police said.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
