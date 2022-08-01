Police identify man fatally stabbed in West Seneca

West Seneca police have released the name of the man killed in a stabbing Friday night on Edson Street near Cazenovia Park.
Maurice Kidd, 29, of Buffalo, suffered several stab wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said Monday. Officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Edson at 11:40 p.m. Friday.
Town Justice Shannon Filbert ordered Jarius J. Kedzierski held without bail at his arraignment in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Kedzierski, 24, of Edson Street, remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.