Police identify man fatally stabbed in West Seneca

  • Updated
West Seneca police have released the name of the man killed in a stabbing Friday night on Edson Street near Cazenovia Park.

Jarius J. Kedzierski, 24

Maurice Kidd, 29, of Buffalo, suffered several stab wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said Monday. Officers responded to the report of a stabbing on Edson at 11:40 p.m. Friday.

Town Justice Shannon Filbert ordered Jarius J. Kedzierski held without bail at his arraignment in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kedzierski, 24, of Edson Street, remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

