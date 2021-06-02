Police identify homicide victim killed in Bissell shooting

Buffalo police have released the name of the woman killed in a shooting Friday on Bissell Avenue.

Tiffany L. Carden, 26, was found shot when officers responded to the 100 block of Bissell, off Genesee Street, at about 1:20 a.m., police said.

Carden, who lived on Bissell, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

She is at least the 39th homicide victim in Buffalo so far this year. Over the last decade, the average number of homicides in the city through the end of May is 17.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

