Police getting trained in red flag law to keep guns away from future mass shooters

Days after the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced several measures to try to prevent any future mass shootings. Among them was an executive order expanding the use of the state's "red flag" law.

Officially called Extreme Risk Protection Orders, the law allows police and civilians to seize weapons from people determined to be dangers to themselves or others and prevent such people from buying guns.

Now, the state is working with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit, anti-gun violence organization, to teach law enforcement officers about red flag laws.

On Wednesday, more than 700 people from about 350 law enforcement agencies across the state took part in a webinar through the state Department of Criminal Justice Services to learn how to identify someone who is at "extreme risk," how to file and carry out a red flag order and also how to extend or terminate an order.

When the Tops massacre happened, New York State already had a "red flag" law on the books – and questions were raised about whether they should have been put to use to prevent the slaughter of 10 Black people at the East Side grocery store.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The suspect, Payton Gendron, was on law enforcement radar for more than a year before the mass killing. A teacher had reported he had used the phrase "murder-suicide" and state police followed up and encouraged him to get a mental health evaluation at a local hospital, according to the district attorney of Broome County where Gendron lived. A doctor deemed him "not dangerous" and sent him home.

On May 14, after months of planning and even visiting the store, authorities say he drove to the front of the store and, armed with a military-style rifle he bought legally in New York, he systematically killed 10 people and wounded three more before he surrendered to police.

On May 18, Hochul ordered that state police were now required to file for red flag orders "when there is probable cause to believe the respondent is likely to engage in conduct that would result in serious harm to himself, herself, or others." In June that was expanded to all law enforcement in the state.

Earlier this month, she gave an update on the use of red flags in the state. She said 832 temporary and final extreme risk protection orders have been filed since May, compared to 1,424 in the prior eight months. She said at the Aug. 11 news conference in Suffolk County that state police had filed 184 red flag applications since her order, nearly double the total for the state during all of 2021.

"As I mentioned, the Buffalo shooter said what he would do. He fell through the cracks," Hochul said at the Aug. 11 event. "... So now, when the signs are there, they can immediately get guns out of the hands of these individuals. They do it temporarily at first, there's a judge involved, and then you determine whether or not that needs to be permanent. But the immediate risk, immediate situation is diffused."