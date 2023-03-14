On March 8, Buffalo police and federal agents executed a search warrant at a house on Lasalle Avenue in the Lasalle neighborhood.

Along with 10 grams of cocaine, police said, they found three loaded pistols, including a Glock 17 loaded with 15 rounds and an attachment referred to as a "switch" that can turn semiautomatic Glock handguns into fully automatic weapons.

On Monday, authorities conducted another search warrant, this time at a house on Newfield Street in Riverside.

They reported finding a bag of suspected narcotics and a Glock 17 loaded with 31 rounds in an extended magazine – and a switch attachment.

The switches are used to convert legal firearms into machine guns – which allows shooters to fire multiple rounds in rapid succession with a single pull of the trigger. The switches are illegal under federal law.

The devices are made using 3-D printers.

"A standard 3D printer can produce about 100 plastic switches every 72 hours," according to a statement by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, regarding the November 2022 arrest of a Fort Worth, Texas, man accused of manufacturing and selling thousands of these "machine gun conversion devices."

"A pistol equipped with a conversion device can fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute – a faster rate of fire than the standard M-4 machine gun issued to U.S. military service members," the ATF said.

Police around the country say they are seeing an increase in recovering these modified Glocks and the switches.

In Buffalo, police have seen a sharp increase in the number of the switches they're seeing.

"We've recovered almost as many switches in the first three months of this year than we saw all of last year," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Police here have also encountered scenes of shootings and reports of shots fired where they find an usually large number of shell casings, "which could indicate the use of switches," Gramaglia said.

The two March raids were conducted by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and agents with the ATF.

In the March 8 search, police found three weapons – including the Glock with the switch – another Glock 30 loaded with eight rounds and a Century Arms Micro Dacro loaded with 33 rounds. They also reported finding eight magazines, a "large amount of ammunition," and eight scales.

Three people were arrested on drug possession charges "at this time," police said in a press release Tuesday. They were identified as a 17 year old from Buffalo, Lamar Jones, 40, of Cheektowaga, and Jada Parker, 42, of Buffalo. They were each charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degrees and a misdemeanor count of criminally using drug paraphernalia. The two adults were released on their own recognizance.

In Monday's raid in Riverside, authorities arrested Lay Wah, 23, on a federal weapons charge.