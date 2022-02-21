Police find guns, arrest teens, in car that took shooting victim to hospital

A 17-year-old shooting victim got dropped off at Erie County Medical Center on Sunday night in a suspected stolen vehicle, according to Buffalo police.

Officers later spotted the vehicle and took into custody four occupants, along with three handguns, an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was dropped off at the hospital after a shooting around 10 p.m. in the vicinity of Eller Avenue and Heminway Street, near the Cheektowaga line, police said.

Officers spotted the car at about 11:30 p.m. near South Park Avenue and Smith Street, police said.

The four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. An officer was injured during their apprehension, police said.

Exzavier Brown, 18, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged with multiple counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and assaulting a police officer. Another 16-year-old was charged with one weapons possession count.

The case remains under investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

