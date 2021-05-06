 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police find body in water at foot of West Ferry Street
0 comments
developing top story

Police find body in water at foot of West Ferry Street

Support this work for $1 a month
Ferry Street

Search crews gather at the foot of West Ferry Street Thursday morning.

 Maki Becker/Buffalo News

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Buffalo Police and firefighters gathered at the end of West Ferry Street after getting a report of a body floating in the Buffalo River this morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Police recovered the body shortly before 7:30 a.m., and it appears to be that of a white man.

The call came in about 5:20 a.m., according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

A dive team is on the scene, as well as the Erie County medical examiner.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Roswell nurse, 24, and Covid patient, 82, who bonded during hospital stay

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News