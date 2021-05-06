Police find body in water at foot of West Ferry Street

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Buffalo Police and firefighters gathered at the end of West Ferry Street after getting a report of a body floating in the Buffalo River this morning.

Police recovered the body shortly before 7:30 a.m., and it appears to be that of a white man.

The call came in about 5:20 a.m., according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

A dive team is on the scene, as well as the Erie County medical examiner.

Maki Becker

