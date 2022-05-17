Police eye 'potential suspect' in Town of Niagara hate crime involving racist graffiti

Police have a potential suspect in a case of threatening, racist graffiti spray-painted at the home of a mixed-race family in the Town of Niagara, a hate crime that occurred two days after the deadly mass shooting by a white supremacist in Buffalo.

Someone painted the hateful message on a fence behind Johnny Parks' home, which he spotted early Monday morning on his way back from getting a cup of coffee.

"Who would do something like this?" Parks said he remembers thinking.

The three-word message, "Kill all" and then a racial slur used against Blacks, was spelled out in giant black lettering on a white vinyl fence.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime and authorities are "looking at a potential suspect," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said Tuesday.

Parks said he noticed something on the fence at about 5:50 a.m. and then drove around the block in order to get a better look.

Parks, who is Black, said he took a picture and then had to go to work for a short time. He came home to alert his wife and daughter, and then police.

Town of Niagara police responded, and later the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, state police and FBI joined the investigation.

The incident follows Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 people dead and three others injured. Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black.

The suspect in that hate-fueled attack posted a diatribe online that described his adherence to a racist conspiracy theory. He also used a gun with a white supremacist symbol, a racial slur and the names of three other gunmen who committed racist attacks written on it.

Parks said he and his family have never received threats or had any issues with neighbors since moving into their house, in a neighborhood near Reservoir State Park, about 10 years ago. Parks has been active in the community, including on town committees and coaching youth football.

"It's strange to think that people think this way still, to this date," he said. "It's hard to believe that racism is so deep in some of these communities."

Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace said he was upset and discouraged by the graffiti, calling it "disgraceful."

Wallace said he would like to see the perpetrator caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"This is just pure hate for no reason," he said.

After Parks' daughter posted on social media about what happened, others in the community took action to support the family.

Workers at the Home Depot store in Niagara Falls came to their home and replaced the damaged fencing at no cost to the family. Employees of Carrabba's Italian Grill in Amherst brought food.

State troopers have increased patrols in the area, said Parks, who added his family is thankful for the support it has received.

"It's a sad day in our community for someone to do this, but they're not pushing us away," Parks said. "I'm still staying active in our community, doing whatever it takes to make our community better."

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.