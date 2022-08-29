Police confirm two dead, one injured after Town of Tonawanda shooting

A man and a woman were fatally shot and another person was injured Sunday night in a Parker Boulevard apartment, Town of Tonawanda police said.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. at 703 Parker Blvd., at the corner of Kenmore Avenue.

Antoyn Williams, 51, of Buffalo, and Kristina Perez, 36, of Hinsdale, were declared dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The third victim, details of whom were withheld, was transported to a hospital. No information was given on that victim's condition.

Police described the triple shooting as "an isolated incident."

They did not release any additional details.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call the department at 716-879-6614 or the department's confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.