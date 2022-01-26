Police: City's latest homicide victim is 17-year-old girl

Buffalo's latest homicide victim was a 17-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.

The teen who was killed was one of two people shot inside a home on Koons Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The other victim, a 19-year-old male, was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Police have not released their names.

The homicide victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the incident appears to have been a "targeted shooting," according to a police spokesman.

Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

