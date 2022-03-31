Police chase that left three Buffalo officers wounded began with traffic stop for tinted windows

Shortly after he exited at Bailey Avenue, he allegedly fired at a Buffalo police officer, wounding him in the bicep and edge of his ear. The chase continued through side streets of the East Side, at one point entering Cheektowaga, before Bell returned into the city. He is accused of shooting the second police officer while on Genesee Street – that officer took a bullet to his vest.

The chase ended as Bell was driving east on East Ferry Street, where he was surrounded by police who opened fire. Bell was allegedly found holding his gun, which held a high-capacity magazine, when he was pulled out of the vehicle, Flynn said.

The gun was damaged by gunfire. Bell was shot in the neck, shoulder, leg and finger, Flynn said.

Flynn said Thursday he does not yet know how many bullets Bell fired nor how many bullets police officers fired during the nearly 30-minute ordeal. He said he still does not know how many officers fired their weapons or how many officers Bell is believed to have shot at but didn't hit.

Flynn likened the series of events to a scene from a movie.

"You have a high speed chase," noted Flynn, adding, "You got blockades. You got speeding on the highways. You got a girl jumping out of the car. You got, you know, coming to a stop at a gas station and you know, shots, like in a movie."

