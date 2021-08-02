 Skip to main content
Police chase in Chautauqua County ends when vehicle strikes a deer
A Buffalo man was arrested Sunday after a police chase in Chautauqua County that ended when the man's vehicle struck a deer, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Richard Sanchez, 26, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released with traffic tickets and appearance tickets.

According to the report, troopers gave chase after they spotted Sanchez driving on Route 60 north of Jamestown following a report of a vehicle that fled Jamestown Police.

Unable to pull Sanchez over, officers pursued him on county roads through the towns of Ellicott, Gerry, Ellery and Stockton until he struck a deer on County Route 54 (Centralia-Hartfield Road).

After a State Police drug recognition expert determined that Sanchez was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulus, a narcotic and cannabis, he was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where a blood sample was obtained.

Troopers said they found 11 Suboxone strips in his vehicle.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968.

