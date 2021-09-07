 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls
0 comments

Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

Support this work for $1 a month

A driver faces numerous charges after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, Niagara Falls spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported. Three people in the other vehicles were injured.

A 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and seven traffic violations, Cavalleri said. His identity was not given.

According to the report, the chase began shortly after 4 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a 2013 Dodge driven by someone they thought was a suspect in a recent shooting.

The Dodge ran a stop sign at Jerauld Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard and struck a 2017 Toyota, according to the report. A 2019 Ford then collided with the Toyota and struck a parked police vehicle on Jerauld.

A 76-year-old woman driving the Toyota was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries, Cavalleri reported. A dog in her vehicle was picked up by a family member.

The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a compound wrist fracture, Cavalleri said. A passenger in her vehicle was treated for minor injuries and a 4-year-old child in the back seat was unhurt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

325-million-year-old fossilized trees at risk of destruction in Scotland

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News