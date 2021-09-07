Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Niagara Falls

A driver faces numerous charges after a police chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, Niagara Falls spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported. Three people in the other vehicles were injured.
A 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and seven traffic violations, Cavalleri said. His identity was not given.
According to the report, the chase began shortly after 4 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a 2013 Dodge driven by someone they thought was a suspect in a recent shooting.
The Dodge ran a stop sign at Jerauld Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard and struck a 2017 Toyota, according to the report. A 2019 Ford then collided with the Toyota and struck a parked police vehicle on Jerauld.
A 76-year-old woman driving the Toyota was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries, Cavalleri reported. A dog in her vehicle was picked up by a family member.
The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with a compound wrist fracture, Cavalleri said. A passenger in her vehicle was treated for minor injuries and a 4-year-old child in the back seat was unhurt.