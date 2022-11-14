Police charge Amherst smoke shop employee with attacking, robbing customer

An employee of an Amherst smoke shop has been accused of restraining, attacking and robbing a customer last week.

The victim, an Erie County Child Protective Services worker who was on a lunch break, told police that store employees prevented her from leaving the store, stopped her from calling police and choked her to the point she lost consciousness.

The alleged attack happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Smoke Depot 1, 801 Millersport Highway. The business is in the Grover Cleveland Plaza between Sheridan Drive and Eggert Road.

Carmilla L. Smith, 47, of Buffalo, has been charged with three felonies and four misdemeanors, according to Amherst Town Court documents.

Amherst police declined to provide any information about the incident. The department also would not confirm there was an arrest.

The victim told Amherst police Smith choked her with her hands until she blacked out, punched her, stole her phone and scanned credit cards to take money, according to the complaints filed with police.

Police charged Smith with second-degree robbery, second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

A second, unnamed person helped Smith keep the victim in the store, according to the court documents.

Smith could not be reached for comment.

Police charged Smith with weapons possession after they found an unloaded shotgun underneath the store counter. Smith has a prior drug conviction, legally preventing her from possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

The victim filed an incident report with her employer on Thursday that involved "a physical assault, robbery and multiple threats against their life," said Peter Anderson, spokesman for County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The incident was unrelated to the victim's work, Anderson said.

A woman who answered the phone Monday afternoon at Smoke Depot 1 identified herself as the owner but who declined to give her full name told The Buffalo News "the customer was a thief" who had been involved in a theft "a couple months prior."

The customer had been caught stealing on camera and her identity was confirmed by an employee who was working at the shop that day, the woman said.

"Stuff like this happens all the time," the woman said.