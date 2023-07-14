Doorbell video from a home south of Warren, Pa., shows a man who Pennsylvania State Police believe to be escaped fugitive Michael C. Burham walking with a slight limp toward a wooded area at around 5 a.m. within the past few days.

“Investigators do remain convinced that Burham remains in this general area,” Lt. Col. George Bivens said Friday.

State police released a 13-second video clip at a news conference to update the public on their search for Burham, who escaped Warren County Prison on July 6 by scaling exercise equipment to get to the roof and using bedsheets to get down. He was being held on $1 million bail in connection with kidnapping, burglary, and other charges.

Warren County, Pa., to improve jail security after escape; fugitive still at large Officials in Warren County, Pa., announced plans Wednesday to improve security at the county jail in the wake of an escape nearly a week ago of Michael Burham, 34, a man with ties to the Jamestown area who is a suspect in a homicide.

More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement are involved in the manhunt. Burham is considered armed and dangerous.

Bivens said investigators believe Burham may have injured his ankle or leg during his escape.

Burham has family around Jamestown, and prosecutors in Chautauqua County consider him the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown.

Bivens said he wasn’t surprised that Burham hadn’t moved much beyond the area, given that he seems to primarily travel at night, which is difficult to do quickly.

“Given his circumstances, the amount of time he’s been out, potentially in the elements and with potentially limited food and so forth, that is not a surprise to me at all that he’s moving at that pace,” he said.

Alan Pergament: WIVB-TV's interview with Bucky Phillips has news value but some flaws The interview with the convicted murderer about the parallels of his experience to escaped murder suspect Michael Burham set off a debate in journalism circles on two separate issues.

A reward for information leading to Burham’s capture has grown to $22,000.

Bivens said investigators will continue to gain an advantage on finding Burham as the search drags on.

“We have the ability to continue to bring in more resources as we see the need. He is trying to live in the woods, or even if he’s gotten into some sort of rough shelter, he is trying to live out there with very little or no support. That’s not easy to do and the longer the time goes on, the more difficult it is for him. And our team is prepared. We’re here for the long haul,” he said.

Bivens also encouraged Burham to surrender so he doesn’t risk harm to himself.

Burham was wearing a denim jacket, an orange jumpsuit and Crocs at the time he fled, but Bivens said investigators are almost certain he has changed his clothes.

They have found campsites and small stockpiles in the woods believed to be associated with him.