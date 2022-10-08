 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting his estranged wife in SUV

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An arrest warrant was obtained Friday night by police for Adam Bennefield, who police say is the suspect in the fatal shooting of his wife, Keaira Bennefield, Wednesday morning at Richlawn and Shawnee avenues, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. 

Adam Bennefield

Bennefield is charged with second-degree murder and remains at-large, police said. Bennefield, who previously spent 15 years in prison for kidnapping, was released from custody in Cheektowaga on Tuesday following September assault charges. Police have said he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Bennefield is asked to call 911 but to not engage or confront him. Crime Stoppers Buffalo has offered a $7,500 reward for information on Bennefield's whereabouts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Gramaglia said Thursday he believed Bennefield was still in the region. Police recovered a truck identified as Bennefield's shortly after he eluded officers Wednesday morning following the shooting and entered the Kensington Expressway driving in the wrong direction.

People are also reading…

Keaira Bennefield, 40, was shot in front of her children in her SUV at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood.

Bennefield was previously described as a person of interest in the case and was "wanted for questioning." An arrest warrant means the suspect has already been charged with a crime and may be taken into custody when found.

News reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

MAN GETS PRISON TERM IN KIDNAPPING AND ESCAPE

A mentally troubled man who kidnapped his estranged girlfriend and another woman, got into a high speed car chase with police and briefly escaped from Erie County’s Alden jail two months ago, was sentenced Friday to two to 21 years in state prison. Though Adam Bennefield of Cornwall Avenue apologized and said he “never meant to hurt anybody” in

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News