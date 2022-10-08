Police: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting his estranged wife in SUV

An arrest warrant was obtained Friday night by police for Adam Bennefield, who police say is the suspect in the fatal shooting of his wife, Keaira Bennefield, Wednesday morning at Richlawn and Shawnee avenues, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Bennefield is charged with second-degree murder and remains at-large, police said. Bennefield, who previously spent 15 years in prison for kidnapping, was released from custody in Cheektowaga on Tuesday following September assault charges. Police have said he could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Bennefield is asked to call 911 but to not engage or confront him. Crime Stoppers Buffalo has offered a $7,500 reward for information on Bennefield's whereabouts.

Gramaglia said Thursday he believed Bennefield was still in the region. Police recovered a truck identified as Bennefield's shortly after he eluded officers Wednesday morning following the shooting and entered the Kensington Expressway driving in the wrong direction.

Bennefield was previously described as a person of interest in the case and was "wanted for questioning." An arrest warrant means the suspect has already been charged with a crime and may be taken into custody when found.

News reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.