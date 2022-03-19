Police arrest suspect in larcenies after chase in Niagara County

A man suspected in several larcenies crashed his vehicle after he took off when a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop his car early Saturday.

Deputy Alex Hall was on patrol at 2:41 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle that had been identified from several larcenies in Niagara and Orleans counties. Hall tried to stop the vehicle as it turned from Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara onto Hyde Park Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as Edward A. Dunn, continued on Hyde Park Boulevard until he lost control at the intersection of Ontario Avenue. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a road sign and a large concrete post, which caused it to go airborne. It landed in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store.

Dunn tried to flee on foot, but was stopped by Hall, according to the release.

Two passengers, a male in the front seat and female in the back seat, were injured and taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The Sheriff's Office said the man was wanted on several warrants, but it did not name him or the charges.

Dunn was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired by drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal impersonation and various vehicle and traffic law infractions. Dunn also was wanted on a Niagara County second-degree assault warrant from December, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

