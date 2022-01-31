Police arrest man, search for more suspects in attempt to steal ATM from CVS in Buffalo

A Buffalo man who police say tried to make an ATM withdrawal Saturday morning has been charged with four felonies.

The reason: They say he tried to withdraw the entire ATM.

Buffalo police made the arrest following a report of a burglary at a CVS pharmacy on Dingens Street near South Ogden Street, according to a police report.

Police responded to the pharmacy at 2:48 a.m. Saturday for the report of a burglary in progress.

The first officers on the scene followed a trail of glass from the scene and spotted a man trying to load an ATM into a dark-colored pickup, according to the report.

The man ran from the scene and the pickup drove away, but left its tailgate near the corner of Old South Ogden and Willett streets.

The man who ran was taken into custody on Willett, just south of Dingens. Police identified him as Shane Wulff, 49, of Buffalo.

Surveillance video showed the pickup backed up through the front door of the business multiple times, according to the report. The thieves then hooked up a chain to the ATM and dragged it out of the building.