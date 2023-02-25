Buffalo police arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run early morning Saturday that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Rinaldo Pearson, 47, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, police said in a statement. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Officers responded to a call at 4:40 a.m. regarding an accident in the 1500 block of Broadway in the Ferry-Fillmore neighborhood. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle, which was spotted by Cheektowaga police and soon led to Buffalo officers arresting Pearson, according to the report.

Buffalo police did not disclose the victim's condition Saturday. The incident remains under investigation, police said.