Police arrest 52-year-old Buffalo man in Friday night shooting
Buffalo police arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly shooting a woman inside the Perry Street municipal housing development Friday night, they announced Saturday.

The suspect, Edward Hager, 52, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is accused of shooting a 55-year-old Buffalo woman just before 11 p.m. She was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Police said Hager and the victim "are known to each other," but did not elaborate on the motive of the shooting.

Maki Becker

