Police arrest 4 people in Thursday afternoon shooting

Buffalo Police arrested four people in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one man. 

Police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of East Lovejoy Street shortly before 5 p.m.

The victim was in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

A handgun was recovered.  

