Police arrest 4 people in Thursday afternoon shooting

Buffalo Police arrested four people in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one man.
Police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of East Lovejoy Street shortly before 5 p.m.
The victim was in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.
A handgun was recovered.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
