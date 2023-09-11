Four people – three minors and one adult – were arrested after fighting broke out at the Bennett-McKinley football game at All-High Stadium Friday night, Buffalo police announced.

Police identified the adult who was arrested as Delshon Taylor, 46, of Kenmore who was charged with obstruction of justice and multiple county of disorderly conduct.

Also arrested were three teenage boys. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were each charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Another 15-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice.

The fight led school officials to cancel the game just before the second half began, with Bennett up 36-0. About 750 people were in attendance.

The altercation soured the first home game for Bennett since winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA championship in December.