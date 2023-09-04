Car theft suspects reportedly abandoned vehicle on highway before arrest

Suspected car thieves who were being followed from a helicopter are accused of abandoning a stolen vehicle on Interstate-190 Sunday afternoon before police chased them down, police said.

According to a preliminary report from Buffalo police, the Buffalo Police Department’s stolen car detail was working with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air One, in tracking a vehicle reported stolen out of Amherst.

At least two people bailed out of the vehicle on the I-190, near the Church Street exit, in downtown Buffalo, police said.

Patrol officers on the ground chased two suspects and took them into custody, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

- Maki Becker