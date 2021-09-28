'Please don't die': Jury watches police interview South Buffalo homicide suspect

Casado told Mordino that he told Wierzbicki, whom he said he had been seeing for about six months, not to come to his house that night. Earlier that day, he and Wierzbicki had discussed "not being together," Casado said. He "wanted to break it off," he told the detective.

He also said he told her he would be armed if she did show up.

Casado told Mordino he "felt threatened," and that he had unsuccessfully tried breaking up with Wierzbicki several times before. Each time, he said, she threatened his life and his property.

Wierzbicki, of Orchard Park, was about 5-foot-1 and about 120 pounds. Casado, according to police, was about 5-feet, 10-inches and about 175 pounds.

Casado acknowledged the size differential, saying that some might think "she's a smaller girl, what could she really do?"

Casado said he brought his .22-caliber rifle with him when Wierzbicki arrived "out of fear for myself," and "he did not know what to expect."

He told the investigator he did not see Wierzbicki with a weapon that night.