'Please don't die': Jury watches police interview South Buffalo homicide suspect

A little more than three hours after he shot Rachael Wierzbicki in the driveway outside his South Buffalo home, Shane Casado sat in a small interview room in the homicide squad office on the third floor of Buffalo police headquarters.
Detectives left Casado alone in the room. The clock approached 2 a.m. A video camera high on the wall was recording.
Casado makes the sign of the cross and puts his hands together. Moments later, the then-24-year-old starts talking to himself.
"Please don't die," he repeats three times. "I'm not a murderer," he says, over and over.
Those moments captured on video were part of the recording of a police detective's interview with Casado that was shown to the jury Tuesday during his murder trial, which continued in Erie County Court.
Casado faces a second-degree murder charge in the killing of the 22-year-old Wierzbicki, a shooting that happened at about 10:36 p.m. Nov. 27, 2018, on Edson Street.
During his opening statement on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Safulko told jurors Casado used his time alone before the start of the interview to put together the story he was going to tell investigators about what happened.
Casado rejected a plea offer extended in July to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. Accepting the plea would have allowed him to avoid the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, if he is found guilty.
"I could have handled it," Casado says on the video while alone in the interview room. "It was Rachael."
On the footage recorded in the interview room – during which Casado refers to Wierzbicki as "the girl," instead of by name, on multiple occasions – he tells himself he was "scared" and he did it "out of self-defense."
Prosecutors have argued to the jury that Casado was "in control" at the time of the slaying, even calm when he called 911 after firing the shots. They described what he did as "murder, plain and simple."
Casado's defense attorneys have argued Casado's pulling the trigger was justified because of Wierzbicki's alleged threats made that night and prior, along with other circumstances. Casado didn't "intend" to kill Wierzbicki, defense attorneys James Egan and Teo Siguenza have told the jury.
The video from inside the homicide squad offices shows Casado agree to waive his Miranda rights, sign a document confirming the waiver and agree to speak with a police detective.
Michael Mordino, a now-retired Buffalo police detective, interviewed Casado early in the morning of Nov. 28.
Casado told Mordino that he told Wierzbicki, whom he said he had been seeing for about six months, not to come to his house that night. Earlier that day, he and Wierzbicki had discussed "not being together," Casado said. He "wanted to break it off," he told the detective.
He also said he told her he would be armed if she did show up.
Casado told Mordino he "felt threatened," and that he had unsuccessfully tried breaking up with Wierzbicki several times before. Each time, he said, she threatened his life and his property.
Wierzbicki, of Orchard Park, was about 5-foot-1 and about 120 pounds. Casado, according to police, was about 5-feet, 10-inches and about 175 pounds.
Casado acknowledged the size differential, saying that some might think "she's a smaller girl, what could she really do?"
Casado said he brought his .22-caliber rifle with him when Wierzbicki arrived "out of fear for myself," and "he did not know what to expect."
He told the investigator he did not see Wierzbicki with a weapon that night.
While talking with Wierzbicki outside, at one point she slapped him in the face and walked away. She kicked and hit his car that was parked next to hers in his driveway. When she began approaching him again, he said he picked up his gun and fired a warning shot into the ground in front of him, he told Mordino.
But that didn't deter Wierzbicki, he said. He said he fired a second time "when she got too close."
Casado also told Mordino he couldn't believe he actually did shoot Wierzbicki. "I didn't want to hurt her," Casado said.
Near the end of the interview, Casado reviewed and signed a statement attesting to what happened. The detective leaves the room. When he comes back, another officer also enters and places Casado in handcuffs.
Casado, who had asked numerous times during the interview about Wierzbicki's condition, finally gets an answer.
"She passed away," Mordino tells him.