Plea to child pornography charge sending Niagara Falls man to prison for 28 years

A Niagara Falls man will be sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

The sentence will be imposed on Jonathon Cassatt, 36, by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. as part of a plea agreement, Ross said, when Cassatt returns to court Dec. 29.

Prosecutors said that Cassatt sexually abused a child between the ages of 12 and 14 on repeated occasions.

When the abuse was reported to Niagara Falls Police, a search warrant was obtained for Cassatt's cellphone, where images of the abuse were found, along with other images of child pornography that had been downloaded from the internet.

Ross said the plea was the result of a coordinated investigation by Niagara Falls Police, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

