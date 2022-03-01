 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plea deal for man who crashed car into Falls house during police chase
Plea deal for man who crashed car into Falls house during police chase

Jarrel M. Lewis, who crashed his car into a vacant house in Niagara Falls while being chased by police, accepted a plea offer Monday in Niagara County Court.

Lewis, 28, of the Falls, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek pledged to give Lewis no more than a year in the County Jail when he returns to court April 28.

Lewis fled from an attempted police traffic stop Jan. 10, 2021, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said. The car chase ended when Lewis crashed into a vacant house at 2401 Ontario Ave., the prosecutor said.

Lewis ran from the crash but was caught after a brief foot pursuit. In the car, officers found two unregistered handguns, one of which was inoperable, Stoelting said.

