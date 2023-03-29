Edward M. Kindt, the man who killed Penny Brown of Salamanca nearly 24 years ago, will remain in prison until living arrangements can be made, according to the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

"Mr. Kindt remains incarcerated today while work continues on completing his community preparation," department spokesperson Thomas Mailey said by email Wednesday. "When this is completed, including approving his housing, Mr. Kindt will be released to Community Supervision."

State Sen. George Borrello said in a statement Tuesday that he was told Kindt would soon move to a motel in Westfield in Chautauqua County.

Borrello said Wednesday that he spoke with Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who told him Kindt's move from Elmira Correctional Facility "has been delayed as further consideration is given to his placement."

Kindt, 39, pleaded guilty to raping and strangling Brown on a recreation trail in Salamanca on Mother's Day in 1999, when he was 15.

After an interview with him Feb. 17, the state Parole Board granted Kindt parole and set the release date for Wednesday.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone said he has not heard anything official from the state about Kindt.

The Sheriff's Office usually receives an emailed notice several days in advance when a prisoner is being released, Quattrone said. The information includes the name, release date and the address where that person will live.

Quattrone said he was told Kindt would be released Wednesday, "but I didn't get confirmation that he was coming."

He said he later was told that plan had changed, but wasn't told how.

"We're kind of in the dark," Quattrone said.

Salamanca Police Chief Jamie Deck said he was waiting to hear whether Kindt would move to his city, where the murder took place. He said he also did not know of any specific conditions of his parole.

There are standard conditions parolees must follow, such as not leaving the state without permission, keeping in contact with their parole officers, not possessing firearms or deadly weapons and not engaging in behavior that threatens the health and safety of themselves or others.

The Seneca Nation of Indians on Tuesday banished Kindt, a Seneca, from all Seneca territories for one year.

Seneca Nation President Ricky Armstrong Sr. signed an executive order requiring Kindt to be removed from Seneca Territory, with the cooperation of law enforcement, if he returns.

“We will always act in the interest of our people’s safety,” Armstrong said. “The scars inflicted on our community by this individual’s criminal actions will only be reopened by his return to our territory. Our people will not be forced to live in fear.”

People convicted of notorious crimes sometimes have been difficult to place upon their release. Eric Smith was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy in the Steuben County Village of Savona in 1993 and was sentenced to nine years to life in prison. He was granted parole in the fall of 2021, but he was not released until February 2022, when he got an approved residence downstate.

Many have called for Kindt to remain imprisoned.

Brown was 39 when she was killed. Her family was instrumental in getting Penny's Law passed after she died. It raised the maximum penalty for 14- and 15-year-olds convicted of second-degree murder to 15 years to life in prison.

Fern Adelstein was one of two assigned attorneys who defended Kindt in 1999. She has not been in contact with him since. She said the maximum sentence for a 15-year-old at the time of his conviction was nine years to life in prison. The defense attorneys researched other juveniles who had been convicted of similar crimes and found none had been released before 20 years, she said.

The penalty for an adult convicted of second-degree murder is 25 years to life.

"He was in custody for 24 years," Adelstein said of Kindt. "That's a long time."