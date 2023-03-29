The release from prison of the man who killed Penny Brown nearly 24 years ago has been delayed, according to state Sen. George Borrello.

Convicted murderer Edward Kindt may be headed to Chautauqua County State Sen. George Borrello said the man who killed Penny Brown of Salamanca nearly 24 years ago is to be released to a motel in Westfield.

Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, confirmed that the release of Edward M. Kindt "has been delayed as further consideration is given to his placement," Borrello said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Kindt, 39, pleaded guilty to raping and strangling Brown on a recreation trail on Mother's Day in 1999 when he was 15.

After an interview with him in February, the state Parole Board granted him parole and set the release date for Wednesday.

Borrello said in a previous statement Tuesday that he had been told Kindt would move to a motel in Westfield. It is not known whether that remains the plan.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone said he has not heard anything official from the state about Kindt.

The Sheriff's Office usually receives an emailed notice several days in advance when a prisoner is being released, Quattrone said. The information includes the name, release date and the address.

Salamanca Police Chief Jamie Deck said he had heard from a parole officer, but did not know if Kindt would be placed in Salamanca, where he killed Brown, a wife, mother and nurse/midwife.