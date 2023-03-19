A South Buffalo pizzeria owner has been sentenced in Erie County Court to five years probation for failing to pay nearly $300,000 in state sales taxes, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Jason W. Seefeldt, 41, the owner of Jay's Wiseguy's Pizza, neglected to pay $298,458 in sales taxes that he owed to the State Department of Taxation and Finance for the period between Dec. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2019.

Seefeldt also admitted to underreporting his income on his personal tax reports for three years, according to prosecutors. Between 2016 and 2018, he failed to pay $160,242 in income tax to New York State. As part of the plea agreement, Seefeldt was allowed to enter a guilty plea to only the felony charge related to his business. On Jan. 11, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny, the highest sustainable charge against him.

Also, as part of the plea agreement, Seefeldt signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution, which requires him to pay a total of $458,700 to the state over the course of five years. To date, he has paid $49,000 in restitution.