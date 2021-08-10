Pioneer grads killed in Yorkshire crash were part of tight-knit friend group

To Chris Edwards, Nate Schwartz and Alex Schenk were like sons.
The Pioneer High School coach and teacher coached the 18-year-olds in wrestling and tennis since they were eighth-graders.
"They were just great kids," said Edwards, who has four daughters. "Kids you'd be proud if they were your sons."
Schwartz and Schenk were killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle collision in Yorkshire, state police said Tuesday.
Schwartz, of Freedom, was driving west on West Yorkshire Road at about 9:45 p.m. when his Toyota "partially contacted" an eastbound Cadillac, troopers said.
The Toyota left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. Schwartz and Schenk, of Delevan, were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Schwartz and Schenk graduated from Pioneer in June. Both were three-sport athletes – in addition to tennis and wrestling, Schwartz played soccer and Schenk played football, Edwards said.
Pioneer's wrestling team won the Section VI Division II championship in June, a tournament in which both wrestled and where Schenk took fourth place in the 189-pound division.
For several matches this past season, the team needed him to wrestle in the 215-pound class, even though he normally weighs around 185 pounds.
"There was never a question of him doing it," Edwards said. "'Whatever needs to be done, Coach.' That's the kind of guy he was."
Schenk was "my dry comedian" and was always concerned that his mother and sister were taken care of, he said. Schenk was like a "chameleon," and could fit into any social group, according to his coach.
Schwartz, also captain of the soccer team, was a "fiery competitor" who wrestled at 152 pounds.
Schwartz didn't wrestle last year due to an injury, and wasn't always in the starting lineup when he came back this year, his coach said.
But he was the "ultimate team guy."
"A lot of kids today would just quit if they're not starters right away, and that wasn't him," Edwards said.
Edwards and Schwartz also had a personal connection – both of their mothers had cancer at the same time.
"Nate and I, we kind of went through that together," Edwards said.
Schwartz's mother died three weeks ago.
As for their future plans, Schwartz was going to go to lineman school, to become an electrical lineworker, in Georgia. Schenk was headed to Genesee Community College.
Alex Miley graduated with Schwartz and Schenk, and was their wrestling and tennis teammate. He also played football with Schenk.
He met Schenk in seventh grade and Schwartz in ninth. The three were part of a tight-knit group of friends.
"They were just great kids," Miley said. "They knew what they were doing. Great head on their shoulders."
Miley and Schenk were workout partners, spending time in the weight room together. Schwartz was a regular at birthday parties and other gatherings at Miley's house.
"They always found a way to make us laugh, no matter what," Miley said.
Four members of the friend group were planning to visit the lineman school in Georgia where Schwartz was headed, with the trip to kick off Friday. The vacation was going to include a stop in Louisiana.
"Nate really wanted to go down and see New Orleans," Miley said.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for both the Schwartz family and the Schenk family.