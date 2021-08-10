Pioneer grads killed in Yorkshire crash were part of tight-knit friend group

"There was never a question of him doing it," Edwards said. "'Whatever needs to be done, Coach.' That's the kind of guy he was."

Schenk was "my dry comedian" and was always concerned that his mother and sister were taken care of, he said. Schenk was like a "chameleon," and could fit into any social group, according to his coach.

Schwartz, also captain of the soccer team, was a "fiery competitor" who wrestled at 152 pounds.

Schwartz didn't wrestle last year due to an injury, and wasn't always in the starting lineup when he came back this year, his coach said.

But he was the "ultimate team guy."

"A lot of kids today would just quit if they're not starters right away, and that wasn't him," Edwards said.

Edwards and Schwartz also had a personal connection – both of their mothers had cancer at the same time.

"Nate and I, we kind of went through that together," Edwards said.

Schwartz's mother died three weeks ago.

As for their future plans, Schwartz was going to go to lineman school, to become an electrical lineworker, in Georgia. Schenk was headed to Genesee Community College.