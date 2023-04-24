As his lawyer puts it, G. Steven Pigeon focused on only one word – incarcerated – as the former political operative stood before a federal judge for sentencing last summer.

So when Pigeon was released from jail earlier this spring, he didn't remember the others part of his political corruption sentence: report to the U.S. Probation Office upon release from jail and not being allowed to travel outside the region without permission.

Last week, the Probation Office sent a memorandum to U.S. District Court in Buffalo noting Pigeon failed to report to the office within 72 hours of his release from jail. The office also said he had traveled to Florida without its permission. The Probation Office also said that Pigeon did not submit documentation about an employment agreement he has with B. Thomas Golisano and instead told the office that he had only a “handshake agreement” with the former Buffalo Sabres owner.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara denied Pigeon's request to travel again to Florida, where Pigeon intended to further consult with Golisano about the launch of the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship later this year in Brighton, a Rochester suburb.

Pigeon's lawyer called the missteps with the Probation Office the result of “a series of errors, miscommunications and misunderstandings.”

"According to Mr. Pigeon, at the time of his sentencing, he failed to hear much, if any, of the sentence beyond being incarcerated," attorney James Nobles said in a letter to Arcara.

It also appears he was never given a copy of the judgment, nor did his prior counsel review it with him, said Nobles, a Rochester lawyer now defending Pigeon against child rape charges in State Supreme Court in Buffalo.

"While visiting Mr. Pigeon in custody, he asked me if there were any conditions related to his release," Nobles said in his letter to the judge. "Given that I represent him on state charges, I had assumed he was inquiring about his release on those charges. I told him there were none. Apparently, my client meant this question to include both the prior federal case and the current state case."

When the Probation Office contacted Nobles about Pigeon not reporting, Nobles said he was unaware that supervised release was imposed on Pigeon in the federal case. Nobles did not represent Pigeon in the federal case.

"I immediately contacted Mr. Pigeon, who had just boarded a flight to Florida," Nobles said in his letter to the judge. "I instructed him to get off the flight and report to probation immediately, which he did."

Pigeon had already traveled to Florida since his March 27 release from prison and spent 10 days meeting with Golisano to “develop the curriculum, hire administrators, staff and instructors in order to launch the school on time,” according to a court filing from the U.S. Attorney's Office, which opposed allowing Pigeon to travel outside the region and scoffed at his excuse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"The defendant cannot plausibly claim he did not know about these conditions," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a court filing.

Pigeon was sentenced on July 27, 2022, by Arcara in federal court to four months in jail for making an illegal political donation to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election campaign. The next day, the once-influential political operative and former Erie County Democratic Party chairman was sentenced to one year in prison, to be served concurrently with the four-month federal sentence, in a separate state case for bribing a State Supreme Court judge.

Pigeon was released from custody on March 27 of this year, and that is when the terms of his federal supervised release began.

Nobles told the judge he explained the "series of errors" that led to Pigeon's failure to report. The Probation Office indicated it does not plan to file a delinquency because of the misunderstanding, Nobles told the judge.

Nobles asked the judge to allow Pigeon to travel to Naples, Fla., as soon as possible.

"This travel request is not for pleasure, but for Mr. Pigeon's employment," Noble wrote the judge.

Nobles said Golisano indicated to him that Pigeon is employed by him.

Pigeon has been engaged as a consultant helping Golisano launch the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship, a new venture being funded and endowed by Golisano. The inaugural class is set to begin in September, Nobles told the judge.

The school will open a 126,000-square-foot building in Brighton, offering a two-year associate degree in business management. Fifty students are fully enrolled, but once it is confirmed the school will be operational in September, 200 more students will be enrolled for the fall, Nobles said.

During the 10 days Pigeon previously spent in Florida, he worked to further develop the curriculum, hire administrators, staff and instructors in order to launch the school on time, Nobles said.

"The deadline to open the school is looming and there is much to be done," Nobles said in his letter. "During my conversations with Mr. Golisano, he indicated that it was of the utmost importance that Mr. Pigeon be allowed to travel to Naples and to continue as a consultant for the school in order for it to open as scheduled. Mr. Golisano expects to continue employing Mr. Pigeon up to and through the opening of the school, and at least for the remainder of 2023.

After May 10, when Golisano is scheduled to return from his home in Florida, the work will take place in Western New York, Nobles said.

"I know this is an unusual request, as Mr. Pigeon was just placed on supervised release and had an issue getting started," Nobles told the judge. "However, I would note that he has been very engaged with me and his pending case. He has been in regular phone contact with me, met with me in my office and flew to New York to appear in court this past week. I do not believe he is a flight risk, or that this travel permit would in any way interfere with his supervision. In fact, it would comply with the terms of his release to be employed."