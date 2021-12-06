Pigeon released on bail in child sexual assault case

A judge set bail and political operative G. Steven Pigeon was released Monday from the Erie County Holding Center, where he had been held on charges he sexually assaulted a child in 2016.
State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 insurance company bail bond or $750,000 partially secured surety bond. It was not immediately clear which option Pigeon met to secure his release, but a roster of inmates at the Holding Center was updated Monday afternoon and did not include Pigeon's name.
Pigeon, 61, had been in custody since his arrest Thursday. Pigeon has denied the allegations, telling The Buffalo News last week he believes he was being "set up" by someone.
Prosecutors on Monday argued Pigeon should continue to be held without bail.
But Pigeon's defense attorney Paul Cambria successfully argued for bail, noting Pigeon has "a long history" of showing up at court appearances.
Pigeon was charged with bribing a state judge in June 2016 and first faced federal charges of arranging an illegal campaign contribution to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in April 2017.
He pleaded guilty in both cases and is awaiting sentencing in both.
The purpose of bail is not a punishment or a prejudgment of guilt, but rather to ensure a defendant shows up to court, Cambria said. If Pigeon failed to appear in this case, it would "upset the two favorable determinations that he's already had on the federal and state charges," he said.
"There's no chance that Steve is not going to show up to court proceedings," he said.
Cambria declined to comment on his client's assertion he's been "set up."
Prosecutors allege Pigeon raped a girl under the age of 11 sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2016.
Pigeon was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony – the most serious level – as well as first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted of the most serious charges, Pigeon could face life in prison.
Support Local Journalism
G. Steven Pigeon – once a powerful figure in Western New York politics who flaunted his close ties to Andrew Cuomo and Bill and Hillary Clinton and also advised billionaire Tom Golisano – now wears orange jail garb behind bars as an accused child rapist.
Prosecutors believe Pigeon became aware of their investigation while it was ongoing.
In arguing last week that Pigeon be held without bail, prosecutors pointed to alleged contact Pigeon and others tried to have with the family of the child.
Assistant District Attorney Patrick Swanson said Pigeon sent a text message to a family member of the child and asked "Why won't you call?" Pigeon allegedly went to the child's home, as a friend of Pigeon and another man did on a separate occasion, prosecutors allege.
Cambria said he believes prosecutors are attempting to make "a lot of hay" out of how Pigeon allegedly tried to contact the family.
But the text message cited by prosecutors was sent to a group of people, not just one family member, Cambria said, and there was nothing to indicate the text message had anything to do with that particular family member, he said.
At Pigeon's arraignment last week, State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns ordered him held without bail, but reserved the right for Pigeon's attorneys to make a bail motion before the judge assigned the case at a subsequent court appearance.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said last week that the latest allegations against Pigeon surfaced several months ago after the child told her mother, and the mother told a family attorney who contacted prosecutors.
Attorneys for Pigeon also have filed a motion requesting the sentencing in his federal case – presently set for Dec. 14 – be adjourned for roughly two months. Pigeon pleaded guilty to federal charges of arranging an illegal political contribution to the former governor in October 2018.
Pigeon's attorneys are asking U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to put off the sentencing in that case so they "may sort out the facts and circumstances" behind the new criminal allegations.
Federal prosecutors have not objected to the adjournment.
Pigeon is also scheduled to be sentenced in January in the state case. He pleaded guilty in June 2017 to bribing then-State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek.
Pigeon is due back in court on the rape case on Dec. 20.