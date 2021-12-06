Pigeon released on bail in child sexual assault case

He pleaded guilty in both cases and is awaiting sentencing in both.

The purpose of bail is not a punishment or a prejudgment of guilt, but rather to ensure a defendant shows up to court, Cambria said. If Pigeon failed to appear in this case, it would "upset the two favorable determinations that he's already had on the federal and state charges," he said.

"There's no chance that Steve is not going to show up to court proceedings," he said.

Cambria declined to comment on his client's assertion he's been "set up."

Prosecutors allege Pigeon raped a girl under the age of 11 sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas 2016.

Pigeon was indicted by an Erie County grand jury on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A felony – the most serious level – as well as first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted of the most serious charges, Pigeon could face life in prison.

Prosecutors believe Pigeon became aware of their investigation while it was ongoing.