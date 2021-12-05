 Skip to main content
Pigeon attorneys plan to ask for bail release on Monday
top story

Pigeon attorneys plan to ask for bail release on Monday

Steve Pigeon's career in politics (copy)

Defense attorney Paul Cambria, left, will argue that political operative G. Steven Pigeon should be released on bail while fighting charges that he raped a young girl. 

 Derek Gee

Attorneys for a high-profile political figure accused of raping a young girl plan to ask for his release on bail Monday.

G. Steven Pigeon has a long record of showing up for court appearances and is no danger to the community, attorney Paul J. Cambria said on Sunday.

Pigeon, 61, who was arrested Thursday on felony charges of rape and sexual assault of a minor, is scheduled to appear at 9:15 a.m. Monday before State Supreme Court Judge M. William Boller. Pigeon has been held in the Erie County Holding Center, without bail, since the arrest.

Pigeon told The Buffalo News last week that he innocent and believes he is being “set up” by someone.

“He 100% denies these charges and couldn’t be more forceful about it,” Cambria said on Sunday. “Steve is a fighter and he will be fighting this case. He’s wrongfully accused and we’re trying to piece together the motivations behind these charges.”

Pigeon is “regularly monitored” by FBI agents and the U.S. probation office because of his involvement in federal and state political corruption cases unrelated to the rape case, Cambria said. Pigeon is currently scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14 in his federal case, and on Jan. 21 for his state case. Cambria said the federal sentencing might be adjourned to a later date.

Pigeon has always shown up for all of his court proceedings in the other cases, Cambria said.

Pigeon is an attorney and former Erie County Democratic Party chairman who has also worked as a consultant and lobbyist for many politicians and business clients.

