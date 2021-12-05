Pigeon attorneys plan to ask for bail release on Monday

Attorneys for a high-profile political figure accused of raping a young girl plan to ask for his release on bail Monday.

G. Steven Pigeon has a long record of showing up for court appearances and is no danger to the community, attorney Paul J. Cambria said on Sunday.

Pigeon, 61, who was arrested Thursday on felony charges of rape and sexual assault of a minor, is scheduled to appear at 9:15 a.m. Monday before State Supreme Court Judge M. William Boller. Pigeon has been held in the Erie County Holding Center, without bail, since the arrest.

Pigeon told The Buffalo News last week that he innocent and believes he is being “set up” by someone.

“He 100% denies these charges and couldn’t be more forceful about it,” Cambria said on Sunday. “Steve is a fighter and he will be fighting this case. He’s wrongfully accused and we’re trying to piece together the motivations behind these charges.”