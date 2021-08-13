Piece of 'Cabrini' set stolen in downtown Buffalo

A piece of a movie set weighing several thousand pounds was reported stolen in downtown Buffalo earlier this week, according to a police report.

A shoe shine station, made of marble and designed to look like it was from the 1890s, was taken from the set of the "Untitled Cabrini" film being shot in the city, according to the report.

The theft, which was reported Wednesday, happened between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday near Main Street and Cathedral Park.

The film, directed by Alejandro Monteverde, is the story of Italian immigrant Francesca Cabrini, a nun who arrived in the United States in 1889 and became known as Mother Cabrini.

The film's cast includes Cristiana Dell’Anna, Montserrat Espadalé, David Morse and John Lithgow.

