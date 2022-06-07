Pickup truck driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

The driver of a pickup truck faces multiple charges following an accident Saturday that took the life of a motorcyclist, State Police in Jamestown reported.
Slater R. Lindstrom, 32, of Corry, Pa., was charged with unlicensed driving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and several traffic violations.
Troopers said Lindstrom’s 2012 GMC Sierra was southbound about 2:40 p.m. on Marvin Road south of Clymer, missed a turn for Belknap Road and backed up on the highway.
According to the report, Andrew E. Howard, 63, of Erie, Pa., who was southbound on Marvin Road on a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck the rear of the truck, which drove away.
Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said they located Lindstrom with the help of Pennsylvania State Police.