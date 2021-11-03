Photos of Mandy Steingasser's decomposed body are shown to jury

Carosella said a tire iron was recovered near the body, and so was a piece of wood with a nail sticking out of it. He also collected a variety of other garbage and debris in the ravine, and in the parking area, he found a piece of carpet, such as might be used in a car trunk.

In other rulings after 45 minutes of closed-door argument, Mohun barred the prosecution from telling the jury that Belstadt and his then-girlfriend traveled to Florida, starting on Nov. 5, 1993.

The prosecution said the trip was "conscious evidence of guilt"; Mohun said it was irrelevant, and so was testimony from the girlfriend about a car accident in which Belstadt was involved the day Steingasser's remains were found.

But another witness will be allowed to testify that on the same day, Belstadt saw mud at the North Tonawanda police station and observed that meant "they must have found Mandy."

Stephanie Landes, who in 1993 was a 15-year-old known as Stephanie Bartlett, testified Wednesday that Belstadt drove her to "a park-like setting" in Lewiston on two occasions in the summer of 1993.

Ross McQuade, a retired North Tonawanda detective, testified that after Steingasser's body was found, Landes guided him and a colleague to the spot at which she and Belstadt parked, and it turned out to be the parking area beside the ravine where the victim's remains were located.

