Photos of Mandy Steingasser's decomposed body are shown to jury

During his opening statement in the Joseph H. Belstadt murder trial last week, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli told the jury that the main question on everyone's lips in North Tonawanda in the fall of 1993 was, "What happened to Mandy?"
Wednesday, the jury found out, as photos of Mandy Steingasser's largely decomposed body were projected on two large video screens in a Niagara Falls courtroom.
North Tonawanda police asked Gerard "Jerry" Miller to "wear a wire" after Belstadt, then 18, "terminated" a polygraph test Sept. 29, 1993.
William Carosella, the Niagara County crime scene technician who took the photos, said three showed a bra around the victim's neck.
One photo showed her hand, with pink nail polish still visible. A couple of others showed her purple panties visible above the waistband of her jeans, and in some, a pint bottle of liquor was seen in the pocket of her denim jacket.
The 17-year-old was last seen alive entering Belstadt's car about 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993, according to prior testimony.
Two sisters testified Friday that they saw Joseph H. Belstadt pick up Mandy Steingasser at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993, at Oliver Street and Fifth Avenue in North Tonawanda.
On Oct. 25, 1993, two Youngstown men foraging for mushrooms made a gruesome discovery in a ravine between a parking area and Meyers Lake, near the western edge of what was then Bond Lake County Park off Blacknose Spring Road in Lewiston.
"As we were walking, looking down over the ravine, there seemed to be clothing of some sort," testified Charles Keith Shepherd, 69.
He and his late brother-in-law, Todd Ellis Martin, found a denim jacket in some brush. Martin went down into the ravine to investigate and yelled up that he had found a body about halfway down the ravine.
The men drove to Lombardi's Dairy on Ridge Road in Lewiston to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Department on a pay phone there, Shepherd recalled.
Shepherd said when he and Martin exited their pickup truck that afternoon, they smelled an odor of "a carcass."
An autopsy concluded Steingasser had been strangled to death. Belstadt, 46, was arrested in 2018 and charged with murder.
As prosecution and defense attorneys offered drastically different assessments of the forensic evidence in the Joseph H. Belstadt murder trial, the first day of testimony Monday was highlighted by an appearance by the victim's ex-boyfriend, Christopher Palesh.
Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun, who is presiding over the trial, said the prosecution had 163 photos of the body taken at Bond Lake or at the autopsy.
The number allowed to be used as evidence was pared to 20, plus two others of the scene of the discovery.
Defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin tried to prevent the use of the photos, but Mohun said the images selected had other evidentiary characteristics that made them relevant, not just provocative.
"The general rule is, such evidence should be admitted unless its sole purpose is to arouse the emotions of the jury," Mohun said.
The attorneys agreed that Mohun should tell the jury, "You may understandably find the photographs upsetting. Remember, you have promised to be fair."
Carosella said a tire iron was recovered near the body, and so was a piece of wood with a nail sticking out of it. He also collected a variety of other garbage and debris in the ravine, and in the parking area, he found a piece of carpet, such as might be used in a car trunk.
In other rulings after 45 minutes of closed-door argument, Mohun barred the prosecution from telling the jury that Belstadt and his then-girlfriend traveled to Florida, starting on Nov. 5, 1993.
The prosecution said the trip was "conscious evidence of guilt"; Mohun said it was irrelevant, and so was testimony from the girlfriend about a car accident in which Belstadt was involved the day Steingasser's remains were found.
But another witness will be allowed to testify that on the same day, Belstadt saw mud at the North Tonawanda police station and observed that meant "they must have found Mandy."
Stephanie Landes, who in 1993 was a 15-year-old known as Stephanie Bartlett, testified Wednesday that Belstadt drove her to "a park-like setting" in Lewiston on two occasions in the summer of 1993.
Ross McQuade, a retired North Tonawanda detective, testified that after Steingasser's body was found, Landes guided him and a colleague to the spot at which she and Belstadt parked, and it turned out to be the parking area beside the ravine where the victim's remains were located.