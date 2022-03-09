Phony lawyer arrested for practicing without a license, defrauding clients of $22K

Andrew Schnorr never graduated from law school, nor did he ever pass the state bar exam, but that didn't stop him taking on clients and posing as a lawyer at several legal proceedings, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Schnorr, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested Wednesday by State Police and arraigned after being accused of practicing law without a license and defrauding his local clients out of more than $22,000 in legal fees. If convicted, Schnorr – who was charged with unauthorized practice of law and third-degree grand larceny – faces up to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison, James said.
“Practicing law without a license undermines the integrity of our judicial system and jeopardizes the fate of New Yorkers who need legal services,” James said in a statement Wednesday.
“This individual tricked vulnerable people by posing as an attorney who could help them, but instead cheated them out of tens of thousands of dollars while risking their future. New Yorkers must be able to trust that the professionals representing them are qualified and serving in their best interest,” she added.
State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said Schnorr lied about his credentials and, as a result, stole thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims who were counting on him for legal advice based on education and training that he didn’t have.
The charges against Schnorr are the result of an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Enforcement and Financial Crimes Bureau and State Police that began in the summer of 2019 after a complaint from another lawyer that alleged Schnorr’s lack of competence during a legal proceeding.
The investigation revealed that Schnorr was not a licensed attorney and that he had lied about graduating from New York University School of Law and passing the bar exams in New York and California.
According to James, Schnorr landed his job as an associate attorney at a Buffalo law firm by submitting a resume with phony credentials. At the law firm, he was assigned to civil matters that involved depositions and settlement conferences. Schnorr had represented at least nine clients at the firm since 2019.
James said anyone who believes that they have been a victim of this type of crime or who may have additional information about this case should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 716-853-8400.
One must be licensed by the New York State Unified Court System’s Office of Court Administration in order to practice law in the state. Those seeking to retain an attorney are encouraged by the Office of the Attorney General to confirm an attorney's license on Office of Court Administration's website.