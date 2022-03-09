Phony lawyer arrested for practicing without a license, defrauding clients of $22K

The charges against Schnorr are the result of an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Enforcement and Financial Crimes Bureau and State Police that began in the summer of 2019 after a complaint from another lawyer that alleged Schnorr’s lack of competence during a legal proceeding.

The investigation revealed that Schnorr was not a licensed attorney and that he had lied about graduating from New York University School of Law and passing the bar exams in New York and California.

According to James, Schnorr landed his job as an associate attorney at a Buffalo law firm by submitting a resume with phony credentials. At the law firm, he was assigned to civil matters that involved depositions and settlement conferences. Schnorr had represented at least nine clients at the firm since 2019.

James said anyone who believes that they have been a victim of this type of crime or who may have additional information about this case should contact the Office of the Attorney General at 716-853-8400.

One must be licensed by the New York State Unified Court System’s Office of Court Administration in order to practice law in the state. Those seeking to retain an attorney are encouraged by the Office of the Attorney General to confirm an attorney's license on Office of Court Administration's website.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.