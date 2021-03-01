Pharoah's owner charged with bribing DEA agent as feds investigate Buffalo Mafia

Attorney Steven M. Cohen, who represents Gerace in a civil case in State Supreme Court, said Gerace is an honest businessman.

“He is one of the few businesses that has surveillance cameras on all of his cash registers who allows the government access to all of those videotapes simply at the asking,” Cohen said during an interview last month. “He does all of his business transactions by checks or credit cards to make sure there is a paper trail.”

Cohen explained that Gerace takes these steps to prove he is honest.

“It is a shame he has to do that because he has been lumped in with people or associated with certain of his relatives who have histories with law enforcement,” Cohen said.

Cohen criticized the government on Monday for arresting him.

"It is disturbing to me that the federal authorities would arrest him while he is on vacation in Florida," Cohen said. "Each and every time the feds have wanted anything from Peter, in terms of records or access, he has been only too willing to comply. I consider this conduct to be entirely unnecessary and vindictive."

But Katrina Nigro, the ex-wife of Gerace, said she feels safer since federal authorities told her Monday that Gerace had been arrested .