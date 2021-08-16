Person taken to ECMC with serious injuries after shooting

A person was taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appeared serious after a shooting Monday evening in Buffalo’s West Hertel neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, officers responded to a call about the shooting at Page Street and Lawn Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
