 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person taken to ECMC with serious injuries after shooting
0 comments

Person taken to ECMC with serious injuries after shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A person was taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that appeared serious after a shooting Monday evening in Buffalo’s West Hertel neighborhood, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers responded to a call about the shooting at Page Street and Lawn Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bear cub left orphaned after California fire

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News