Person Street fatal shooting was city's second killing of the day

A 30-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting on Person Street, a spokesman for Buffalo police said.
Police, who responded to a call shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Person, between Broadway and Ashley Street, determined the victim was shot inside a residence.
The victim, a city resident whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The police spokesman said investigators believe the shooting appeared to be "targeted in nature."
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
The killing was the city's second on Wednesday. A 39-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting in the Ferry-Grider Homes on Donovan Drive.
