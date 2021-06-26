 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Person shot Friday night on Marigold Street
0 comments

Person shot Friday night on Marigold Street

Support this work for $1 a month

A person was shot just before 10 p.m. on Marigold Street, police said.

The victim, described as male, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police said his injuries "appear serious in nature."

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News