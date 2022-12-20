'Person of interest' in courthouse bomb threats was due in Williamsville court in case involving alleged landlord threats

A Williamsville man prosecutors are calling a "person of interest" in bomb threats to two courthouses has previously been accused of threatening his landlord on two occasions, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Johnathan J. Rzoska was due in Williamsville Village Court on Friday morning for a prior case in which he was charged with aggravated harassment and misdemeanor harassment, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

That court, along with the Erie County Courthouse in downtown Buffalo, were the subjects of bomb threats in a 911 call at about 8:25 a.m. Friday, prosecutors said.

Rzoska, 40, was arrested Friday morning in the parking lot of Williamsville Village Court, police and prosecutors said. The arrest came after the landlord – who has an order or protection against Rzoska – told police Rzoska sent him another threatening text message, authorities said.

Rzoska was arraigned in Amherst Town Court on Friday on charges of first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree tampering with a witness and second-degree aggravated harassment. Justice Kara Buscaglia ordered him held without bail, prosecutors said.

The prior charges stem from two alleged incidents.

At about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 30, Rzoska is accused of running toward his landlord while making threats outside his Cadman Drive home, prosecutors said.

At 3:41 p.m. Sept. 6, Rzoska is accused of sending his landlord a threatening text message. A judge issued a temporary order of protection following that alleged incident.

Friday morning's threats to the two courthouses came via a 911 call answered by Erie County Central Police Services.

Amherst police said Monday that "the number that the threat originated from was able to be traced to" Rzoska.

Police also said the threatening text message reported to Amherst police Friday morning came from the same phone number.

On Tuesday, prosecutors called Rzoska "a person of interest in an active, ongoing investigation" into the courthouse threats.

Rzoska remained in custody Tuesday morning at the Erie County Holding Center.