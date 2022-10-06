Person of interest in Buffalo homicide was charged with assault in Cheektowaga the day before

The man Buffalo police are searching for in the fatal shooting of a woman in front of her children on Wednesday had been arrested recently in Cheektowaga on assault and other charges stemming from a separate incident, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Adam R. Bennefield, 45, identified by police as a person of interest in the case, remains at-large Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for him after Keaira Bennefield, a 40-year-old from Cheektowaga, was shot and killed in her vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the Leroy neighborhood.

Buffalo police said Adam Bennefield is potentially armed and considered dangerous.

The homicide happened one day after Bennefield was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on charges of assault, criminal mischief, menacing and unlawful imprisonment, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said. He was released Tuesday from custody on his own recognizance by a judge because the charges, five misdemeanor counts and a violation, did not qualify for bail, the DA's Office said. Prosecutors requested the court issue a temporary order of protection.

Those charges stem from an incident in his Cheektowaga residence on Sept. 28. The charges allege Bennefield displayed a knife and box cutter during the incident and was accused of preventing the victim from leaving the residence and taking her cell phone to prevent a call for help.

Bennefiel is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. Police asked anyone with information on Bennefield's whereabouts to call 911. Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect's whereabouts.

Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries said he is spearheading the community portion of the search for Bennefield.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In a post on Facebook, Newkirk described Bennefield and the homicide victim as married but "separated," and said the victim was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of her death. She had three kids, two of whom were in the SUV with her when she was shot, Newkirk said.

MonTaysha Jeter, Keaira Bennefield's sister, told The News the situation is "horrible." She said her sister felt endangered by Bennefield before yesterday's shooting.

Newkirk was frustrated with the law enforcement response given the detail that Bennefield was on the loose and potentially armed. Newkirk said there was no official identification of the suspect or alert from police until three hours after the shooting.

"He's a threat to the community, he's a threat to women, he's a threat to children," Newkirk said.

A man with the same name and birth date as Bennefield was released from Elmira Correctional Facility in 2015, where he spent about 15 years after he was convicted for kidnapping and escaping Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden. A plea deal negotiated by Bennefield's lawyer resulted in two felony counts of second-degree attempted kidnapping and one count of first-degree escape, according to a News report.

Bennefield, described as "mentally troubled" at the time of his 2000 arrest, drove a stolen car to cut off the vehicle of his estranged girlfriend, The News reported, and then forced the ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Grand Island with police chasing them.

Bennefield, who was 22 at the time, then escaped the correctional facility by climbing over a 15-foot fence and a roll of razor wire at the top and was at-large for 19 hours, The News reported.

When police traced the manhunt to a friend's house, Bennefield "locked himself in the flat, cut his wrists with a kitchen knife and threatened to blow up the building with fumes from a gas stove," according to The News' report. His trial was delayed due to a psychiatric evaluation, The News reported.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence released statistics that showed domestic violence increasing 42% between 2016 and 2018. In New York specifically, about 32% of women and 29% of men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.