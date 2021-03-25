Person killed Wednesday night in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

A person was killed Wednesday night in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Buffalo police who responded to a shooting call on Mills Street found the victim deceased when they arrived, according to a police report.

Police were called to the scene on Mills, between Broadway and Sycamore Street, about 10:50 p.m.

No arrest had been made as of the time of the report. Homicide detectives were investigating.

No further information was included in the report.

