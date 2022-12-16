Person in custody following bomb threat made to Erie County Court

A person is in custody following a bomb threat phoned in to Erie County Court Friday morning, a spokesman for the State Office of Court Administration said.

Both the Erie County Courthouse, 25 Delaware Ave., and Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St., were evacuated after the call was received via 911, the spokesman said.

Multiple K9 units were called to the scene to search the premises and no threat was found, spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

Building occupants were being allowed back into the building as of about 11 a.m.

No further details were immediately released.