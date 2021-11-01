 Skip to main content
Person found dead after Evans townhouse fire
Firefighters found the body of a deceased female Sunday night following a townhouse fire in Evans, according to town police.

The victim, who was not otherwise identified, was found in a home on Peppertree Drive, where firefighters were called at 7:16 p.m., police said in a news release.

The cause of the fire was investigated by Evans police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office's Fire Investigation Unit.

Police said they were withholding the cause of the fire.

No other residences sustained any damage from the fire, police said.

