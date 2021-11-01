Person found dead after Evans townhouse fire

Firefighters found the body of a deceased female Sunday night following a townhouse fire in Evans, according to town police.
The victim, who was not otherwise identified, was found in a home on Peppertree Drive, where firefighters were called at 7:16 p.m., police said in a news release.
The cause of the fire was investigated by Evans police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office's Fire Investigation Unit.
Police said they were withholding the cause of the fire.
No other residences sustained any damage from the fire, police said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.